Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target to $58.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of AL stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 124,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Air Lease by 6,124.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 125,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

