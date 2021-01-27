Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,103,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,523. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

