Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 139.44 ($1.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.36. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of £24.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

