Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWHHF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.58 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 145.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.