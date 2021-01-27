DeVault Price Up 133.4% Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 47.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 133.4% against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $16,268.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007787 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 81.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000203 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 384,458,157 coins and its circulating supply is 361,899,796 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

