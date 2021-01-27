DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,337,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

DexCom stock opened at $361.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.81. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

