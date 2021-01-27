DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Trading 2% Higher

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.47. 252,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 66,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

About DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.