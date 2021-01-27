Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,326,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $161.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.85. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $167.61. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

