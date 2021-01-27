DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Position Increased by XTX Markets LLC

XTX Markets LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 575,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRH. Compass Point began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

