DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.60 ($19.53).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €14.00 ($16.47) on Tuesday. DIC Asset AG has a 52-week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55.

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

