Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,177,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,564,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

