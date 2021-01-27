Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 135,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,001. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.