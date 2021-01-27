Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 3,933,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,013,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 193.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.