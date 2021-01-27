Digitex City (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com.

Digitex City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

