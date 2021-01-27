Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $54.80 or 0.00175018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $104,493.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.