Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.78 and last traded at $87.18. Approximately 1,915,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 726,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $7,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.