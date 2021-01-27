Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 11,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 48,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.75% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

