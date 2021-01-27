Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHC. Bank of America upped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $61,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.