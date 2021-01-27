Diversified LLC Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,231,000 after buying an additional 377,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,191. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

