Diversified LLC Buys New Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,018,000 after buying an additional 178,494 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,009,000 after buying an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,945,000 after buying an additional 445,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $175.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

