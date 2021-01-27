Diversified LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 19,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,369. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

