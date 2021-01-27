Diversified LLC Invests $343,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.78. 421,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85.

