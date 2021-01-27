Diversified LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. 4,521,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.