Diversified LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.00. 179,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,995. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $354.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

