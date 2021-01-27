Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE DFN opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. Dividend 15 Split Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

