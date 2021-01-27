DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (GIL.F) (ETR:GIL) Shares Up 0.1%

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (GIL.F) (ETR:GIL)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €41.85 ($49.24) and last traded at €41.80 ($49.18). 2,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.75 ($49.12).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €41.33 and a 200 day moving average of €40.74. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (GIL.F) Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

