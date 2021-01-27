DMM: Governance Reaches Market Cap of $14.30 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.18 or 0.00900587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.39 or 0.04379578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017637 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,660,493 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

