DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.57. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.