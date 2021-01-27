DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $286.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $235.11 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.57. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

