DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $256.09

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $256.09 and last traded at $210.70, with a volume of 131750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.63.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.