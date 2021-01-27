Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Dover (NYSE:DOV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

DOV opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

