DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Down 8.9%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.82. 8,233,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 10,788,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DPW had a negative net margin of 134.62% and a negative return on equity of 533.94%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DPW during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DPW during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DPW during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

