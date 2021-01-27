Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.20 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $8.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00070660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.73 or 0.00901592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.74 or 0.04550797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.