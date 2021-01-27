DubaiCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4,483.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $587,201.03 and approximately $4,483.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

