Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.68 for the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

