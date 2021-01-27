Dynamite 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43,469.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $57,127.05 and $43,469.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00067436 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003609 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003612 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,341 coins and its circulating supply is 372,504 coins. The Reddit community for Dynamite is https://reddit.com/