Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.08. 4,589,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,335,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Truist began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

