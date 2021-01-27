Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%.

EBMT traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 2,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,110. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $139.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

