Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Head to Head Comparison

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and FFD Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.14 $660,000.00 N/A N/A FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.67 $6.32 million N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Financial Bancorp and FFD Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Bancorp and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FFD Financial beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, teller, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Berlin, Mt. Hope, and Sugarcreek, Ohio. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

