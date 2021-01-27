Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.11

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 303713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

