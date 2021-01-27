Earneo (RNO) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Earneo token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Earneo has a market cap of $2.67 million and $8,147.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Earneo has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00068380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003973 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003210 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling Earneo

Earneo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

