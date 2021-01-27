Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its Q4 guidance at $1.42 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

