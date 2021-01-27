Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

