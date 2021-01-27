eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Boosted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

