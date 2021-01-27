ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -715.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.55. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.22.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

