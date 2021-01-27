Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Announces GBX 1.65 Dividend

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 189.43 ($2.47) on Wednesday. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 102.63 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.00.

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

