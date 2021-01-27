Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 71,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $209.33 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

