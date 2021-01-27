Edgeless Reaches Market Capitalization of $341,987.74 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $341,987.74 and $10,022.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

