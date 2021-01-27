Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $100.98 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $100.98 million and $1.61 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.18 or 0.00900587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.39 or 0.04379578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017637 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,971,752,891 coins and its circulating supply is 5,407,559,182 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.