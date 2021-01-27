Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million.

Shares of EDUC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

